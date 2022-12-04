Three-fourth farm land in Sundargarh acidic

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a worrying finding, tests have revealed that three-fourth agriculture land in Sundargarh district has turned acidic resulting in low soil fertility and sub-standard crop yield.If agriculture experts are to be believed, the loss of soil fertility is alarming and urgent remedial measures are required to address the crisis.

Around 20,000 soil samples collected from farmers are tested annually in the district which has one static and two mobile laboratories for testing of 12 soil elements including nitrogen and phosphorous.As per latest reports, around 70-80 per cent of the total agriculture land in the district has turned acidic with low organic carbon content. Besides, deficiency of boron and zinc has led to low soil fertility in the region.

This apart, as per the soil testing reports, over the last 7-8 years, agriculture land in the district has reduced by 4,000 hectare and stands at 3.09 lakh hectare at present.The findings suggest depletion in soil fertility is caused by use of chemical and nitrogen fertiliser on agricultural land. What is even more worrying is the fact that the majority of the farmers in the district are not aware of the grim situation.

Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer Birendra Behera said application of paper mill sludge, gypsum or lime is required to neutralise acidic condition of land. Farmers of the district are being advised to use boron, zinc and organic fertiliser along with chemical fertiliser.

Due to the effect of loss of soil fertility along with deficiencies of organic carbon, boron and zinc, chemical fertilizers do not reach crop plants to eventually hamper plant, fruiting and productivity growth.

Since farmers would not immediately stop using chemical fertiliser on their land, they are being educated on right dosage. The farmers are being advised to use more potassium fertiliser and less nitrogen fertiliser.

Behera said the soil health degradation is not at its peak at present. He said the Agriculture department is advising farmers on remedial steps to reclaim soil fertility.

Cause of concern

70-80 pc agriculture land in Sundargarh district has turned acidic

Boron and zinc deficiency has led to low soil fertility in the district

Use of chemical and nitrogen fertiliser has taken a toll on soil fertility

ROURKELA: In a worrying finding, tests have revealed that three-fourth agriculture land in Sundargarh district has turned acidic resulting in low soil fertility and sub-standard crop yield.If agriculture experts are to be believed, the loss of soil fertility is alarming and urgent remedial measures are required to address the crisis. Around 20,000 soil samples collected from farmers are tested annually in the district which has one static and two mobile laboratories for testing of 12 soil elements including nitrogen and phosphorous.As per latest reports, around 70-80 per cent of the total agriculture land in the district has turned acidic with low organic carbon content. Besides, deficiency of boron and zinc has led to low soil fertility in the region. This apart, as per the soil testing reports, over the last 7-8 years, agriculture land in the district has reduced by 4,000 hectare and stands at 3.09 lakh hectare at present.The findings suggest depletion in soil fertility is caused by use of chemical and nitrogen fertiliser on agricultural land. What is even more worrying is the fact that the majority of the farmers in the district are not aware of the grim situation. Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer Birendra Behera said application of paper mill sludge, gypsum or lime is required to neutralise acidic condition of land. Farmers of the district are being advised to use boron, zinc and organic fertiliser along with chemical fertiliser. Due to the effect of loss of soil fertility along with deficiencies of organic carbon, boron and zinc, chemical fertilizers do not reach crop plants to eventually hamper plant, fruiting and productivity growth. Since farmers would not immediately stop using chemical fertiliser on their land, they are being educated on right dosage. The farmers are being advised to use more potassium fertiliser and less nitrogen fertiliser. Behera said the soil health degradation is not at its peak at present. He said the Agriculture department is advising farmers on remedial steps to reclaim soil fertility. Cause of concern 70-80 pc agriculture land in Sundargarh district has turned acidic Boron and zinc deficiency has led to low soil fertility in the district Use of chemical and nitrogen fertiliser has taken a toll on soil fertility