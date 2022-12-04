Villagers evacuated as gas tanker overturns on NH-16 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Raipur- based LPG gas tanker overturned after losing balance on NH -16 near Karlaguda village about 15 km from here, early Sunday morning.

There have been no casualties. However, a massive gas leak has been reported following the accident and the gas spread to three villages - Kubdi, Karlaguda and Pastipada. Sub collector Dr Biswajit Das and firefighters reached the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

LPG tanker overturns at Karlapada in Kalahandi district, leakage situation brought under control by BPCL and fire fighters



Kubdi village residents have been evacuated to a safe place by the district administration. Pastipada, Karlaguda and Thuapadar villagers were asked not to burn fire. Electricity has been disconnected in the affected areas.

The evacuated village

The 2 km stretch road from Bhawanipatna to Raipur has been blocked and hundreds of vehicles are now stranded. An expert team from Vishakhapatnam are on their way to the spot. Meanwhile, another team from Bolangir reached in the noon to plug the gas leak.

