Home States Odisha

28 patients die in just three days in Odisha's Koraput medical college

The spate of deaths has not only put healthcare system in the MCH back in focus but also sparked panic among patients and their attendants.

Published: 05th December 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By AKSHAYA MISHRA
Express News Service

JEYPORE: Twenty-Eight deaths in just three days have put Koraput’s Sahid Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) under scanner.Between November 27 and 29, as many 28 patients died in the MCH which caters to the healthcare needs of the tribal population in south Odisha. Over 700 patients from Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts visit the medical college and hospital daily.

Hospital sources said 13 deaths were reported on November 27 followed by six casualties the next day. At least nine deaths were recorded on November 29. Sixteen of the deceased were admitted to the MCH from different referral hospitals. The rest 12 patients succumbed while undergoing treatment.

As per the data available in the MCH, five patients fell to kidney failure, three died of liver dysfunction, five of head injuries, four of cardiovascular causes and two of poisoning. Another three died of malaria; two succumbed to hypo-pneumonia and as many to hypo-volemic shock and birth asphyxia.

The spate of deaths has not only put healthcare system in the MCH back in focus but also sparked panic among patients and their attendants. A native of Tikri village, Gourva Hantal said he has decided to take his ailing mother to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam instead of admitting her to the MCH. “I cannot take any chances with my mother here,’ he said. Sources said shortage of medical staff and beds is a persisting problem in the MCH.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said it is unfortunate that 28 deaths have been reported in SLNMCH in just three days. The state government should wake up to the sorry state of affairs in the hospital, he added.

Superintendent of the MCH Sitaram Mohapatra confirmed the death of 28 patients. He said all the patients who succumbed came to the hospital in a serious condition. “There was no neglect from our side. All the patients were given proper treatment as per the requirement in the hospital,” he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical college Hospital Death
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp