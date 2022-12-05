Bhubaneswar Diary: No need of Fin Min, Forest Min can present supplementary budget

By Express News Service

No need of Fin Min, Forest Min can present supplementary budget

Odisha has become the first state in the country in many fields, especially disaster management and food security, over the last few years. However, this time, the state has made another achievement which is unique in many ways. The first supplementary budget for 2022-23 was passed during the winter session of the Assembly which concluded on December 2. But, neither the Finance minister nor the Parliamentary Affairs minister was present in the House on the day when the budget was placed and also the day when the Appropriation Bill was passed. While Niranjan Pujari who holds both the portfolios was way campaigning in Padampur, it was Forest and Panchayati Raj minister Pradip Amat who presented the budget and also piloted the Appropriation Bill. It was another matter that the House sitting days were curtailed to eight from 33. An MLA was heard saying, “there is no need for a Finance minister now if budget can be passed by other ministers. If such practices go on, there may not be a Finance minister in the next cabinet.”

~ Bijay Chaki

‘Don’t take 3,000 days to provide 3,000 acre’

Odisha may have set a benchmark by attracting investments of around Rs 10.5 lakh crore at the Make-in-Odisha conclave 2022 amid the fear of inflation and global economic crisis, but land acquisition continues to be a bottleneck in industrialisation. Be it South Korean conglomerate POSCO, which was India’s largest FDI deal in 2005 or host of other companies that had signed MoUs in early 2000s, inordinate delay in land allotment forced them to move away from the state. Despite the tall claims of one lakh acre of land banks, projects are stalled due to land hurdles or lack of industrial infrastructure in the dedicated estates. The examples of promoters finding it difficult to locate their land or facing armed protests from locals while setting up their units are galore. At the plenary session of the mega investors summit, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal appealed the state government not to take 3,000 days to provide 3,000 acre of land in response to principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma’s lucid presentation on the state’s offerings that it will take three days to allot three acre and 30 days for 30 acre. Jindal may have told this in a lighter vein as he praised the government’s proactive efforts for industrialisation, but many are victims of land acquisition problems. The dream of industrialisation can be realised the day when the state can offer litigation-free and well-developed land parcels besides bringing down red-tape.

~Hemant Kumar Rout

Dash for Lexus dashed in Mumbai

A youth leader on a recent pleasure trip to Goa expressed his desire to buy a luxury car to two friends accompanying him. They decided to take a peek at major brands and models available in Mumbai. On their return journey, they stayed in Mumbai for a couple of days and scanned through major car showrooms. The one who wanted to buy a car zeroed in on a high-end Lexus car at a showroom. When the trio enquired about different models and price, the manager of the showroom did not take them seriously from their attitude and way of talking. As they could understand the body language of the manager, the youth leader offered to pay cash. Pat came the reply, “We don’t take cash. You have to pay in cheque.” When they wanted to know what is wrong with cash, the manager said, either you pay cheque or digital payment will do. When the buyer asked for delivery at his address in Odisha, the manager ask them to give a Mumbai address as they do have not the facility to provide service outside the city. The trio came back dejected.

~ Bijoy Pradhan

No need of Fin Min, Forest Min can present supplementary budget Odisha has become the first state in the country in many fields, especially disaster management and food security, over the last few years. However, this time, the state has made another achievement which is unique in many ways. The first supplementary budget for 2022-23 was passed during the winter session of the Assembly which concluded on December 2. But, neither the Finance minister nor the Parliamentary Affairs minister was present in the House on the day when the budget was placed and also the day when the Appropriation Bill was passed. While Niranjan Pujari who holds both the portfolios was way campaigning in Padampur, it was Forest and Panchayati Raj minister Pradip Amat who presented the budget and also piloted the Appropriation Bill. It was another matter that the House sitting days were curtailed to eight from 33. An MLA was heard saying, “there is no need for a Finance minister now if budget can be passed by other ministers. If such practices go on, there may not be a Finance minister in the next cabinet.” ~ Bijay Chaki ‘Don’t take 3,000 days to provide 3,000 acre’ Odisha may have set a benchmark by attracting investments of around Rs 10.5 lakh crore at the Make-in-Odisha conclave 2022 amid the fear of inflation and global economic crisis, but land acquisition continues to be a bottleneck in industrialisation. Be it South Korean conglomerate POSCO, which was India’s largest FDI deal in 2005 or host of other companies that had signed MoUs in early 2000s, inordinate delay in land allotment forced them to move away from the state. Despite the tall claims of one lakh acre of land banks, projects are stalled due to land hurdles or lack of industrial infrastructure in the dedicated estates. The examples of promoters finding it difficult to locate their land or facing armed protests from locals while setting up their units are galore. At the plenary session of the mega investors summit, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal appealed the state government not to take 3,000 days to provide 3,000 acre of land in response to principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma’s lucid presentation on the state’s offerings that it will take three days to allot three acre and 30 days for 30 acre. Jindal may have told this in a lighter vein as he praised the government’s proactive efforts for industrialisation, but many are victims of land acquisition problems. The dream of industrialisation can be realised the day when the state can offer litigation-free and well-developed land parcels besides bringing down red-tape. ~Hemant Kumar Rout Dash for Lexus dashed in Mumbai A youth leader on a recent pleasure trip to Goa expressed his desire to buy a luxury car to two friends accompanying him. They decided to take a peek at major brands and models available in Mumbai. On their return journey, they stayed in Mumbai for a couple of days and scanned through major car showrooms. The one who wanted to buy a car zeroed in on a high-end Lexus car at a showroom. When the trio enquired about different models and price, the manager of the showroom did not take them seriously from their attitude and way of talking. As they could understand the body language of the manager, the youth leader offered to pay cash. Pat came the reply, “We don’t take cash. You have to pay in cheque.” When they wanted to know what is wrong with cash, the manager said, either you pay cheque or digital payment will do. When the buyer asked for delivery at his address in Odisha, the manager ask them to give a Mumbai address as they do have not the facility to provide service outside the city. The trio came back dejected. ~ Bijoy Pradhan