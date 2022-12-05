Former sarpanch held for assaulting panchayat executive officer in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A former sarpanch was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a panchayat executive officer (PEO) of his area.The accused was identified as Prabir Kumar Jena, former sarpanch of Balia gram panchayat of Bari block.

Police said PEO of Balia Ashok Kumar Das was disbursing monthly pension to the beneficiaries at Hatasahi village on Thursday when Jena allegedly began hurling abuses at him without any provocation. When Das objected, Jena reportedly beat him up in presence of the pensioners.

Following the incident, Das filed a complaint against Jena basing on which Bari police began investigation.“The accused was arrested for assaulting the officer on duty and a case was registered against him,” said IIC Manoj Kumar Swain. Jena was produced in court and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, he added.

In another incident, a youth BJD leader of Dangadi block of Jajpur district was on Sunday placed under suspension for allegedly posting derogatory comments against President Droupadi Murmu on social media. The accused was identified as Abhaya Rout.

Sources said, BJP unit of Sukinda filed an FIR against Rout after which youth BJD president of Jajpur district unit Pratap Kumar Mohanty suspended him.

JAJPUR: A former sarpanch was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a panchayat executive officer (PEO) of his area.The accused was identified as Prabir Kumar Jena, former sarpanch of Balia gram panchayat of Bari block. Police said PEO of Balia Ashok Kumar Das was disbursing monthly pension to the beneficiaries at Hatasahi village on Thursday when Jena allegedly began hurling abuses at him without any provocation. When Das objected, Jena reportedly beat him up in presence of the pensioners. Following the incident, Das filed a complaint against Jena basing on which Bari police began investigation.“The accused was arrested for assaulting the officer on duty and a case was registered against him,” said IIC Manoj Kumar Swain. Jena was produced in court and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, he added. In another incident, a youth BJD leader of Dangadi block of Jajpur district was on Sunday placed under suspension for allegedly posting derogatory comments against President Droupadi Murmu on social media. The accused was identified as Abhaya Rout. Sources said, BJP unit of Sukinda filed an FIR against Rout after which youth BJD president of Jajpur district unit Pratap Kumar Mohanty suspended him.