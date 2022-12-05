Odisha: BJP demands action against Barsha Bariha’s brother for distributing money at Sareikala

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Sunday urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to take action against Bhojraj Singh Bariha, brother of BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha for distributing money at Sareikala under Jagdalpur police station in Padampur Assembly constituency.

A delegation of BJP led by state general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar met the CEO and submitted a memorandum alleging open distribution of money in the constituency by the ruling party members on the eve of the bypoll.

Though Barsha’s brother was caught by the local people, the police did nothing but allow him to escape in a vehicle. Similar incidents of model code violation were reported to the police in different panchayats of Padampur and Paikamal but the police turned a blind eye, she said.

The BJP leader further alleged that a reporter of a private channel owing allegiance to the ruling party almost heckled BJP candidate Pradip Purohit when he was returning from Barihapali panchayat.

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Sunday urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to take action against Bhojraj Singh Bariha, brother of BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha for distributing money at Sareikala under Jagdalpur police station in Padampur Assembly constituency. A delegation of BJP led by state general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar met the CEO and submitted a memorandum alleging open distribution of money in the constituency by the ruling party members on the eve of the bypoll. Though Barsha’s brother was caught by the local people, the police did nothing but allow him to escape in a vehicle. Similar incidents of model code violation were reported to the police in different panchayats of Padampur and Paikamal but the police turned a blind eye, she said. The BJP leader further alleged that a reporter of a private channel owing allegiance to the ruling party almost heckled BJP candidate Pradip Purohit when he was returning from Barihapali panchayat.