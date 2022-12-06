Cluster-level Kabaddi tournament concludes

By Express News Service

TITLAGARH: The three-day Central Secondary School Cluster Level Kabaddi-II 2022 competition organised at Aum Valley School, Titilagarh concluded here on Saturday.A total of 41 teams including 31 in boys’ category and 10 in girls’ category from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal participated in the competitions, five of which were held on the last day.

In boys’ category, SEC Railway School, Bilaspur won the trophy by defeating Vikas Concept School, Sambalpur and St Xavier’s School, Mungeli beat SEC Railway School, Bilaspur and became the champion in the girls’ category on the first day.

Similarly, in the boys’ category Aum Valley School, Titilagarh defeated St Xavier School of Bhanjanagar on the second day. In girls’ category Jyotirmoy Public School of West Bengal won third place by defeating Dayanand Public School, Sambalpur, on the concluding day.

The competition was organised under direct supervision of the school chairman Deepak Kumar Sahu, principal Maheshwar Prasad Mishra, director Badrinath Mishra and sports supervisor Mohammad Hussain.

