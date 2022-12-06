Home States Odisha

Cluster-level Kabaddi tournament concludes

In girls’ category Jyotirmoy Public School of West Bengal won third place by defeating Dayanand Public School, Sambalpur, on the concluding day.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Pro-Kabaddi League

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

TITLAGARH: The three-day Central Secondary School Cluster Level Kabaddi-II 2022 competition organised at Aum Valley School, Titilagarh concluded here on Saturday.A total of 41 teams including 31 in boys’ category and 10 in girls’ category from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal participated in the competitions, five of which were held on the last day.

In boys’ category, SEC Railway School, Bilaspur won the trophy by defeating Vikas Concept School, Sambalpur and St Xavier’s School, Mungeli beat SEC Railway School, Bilaspur and became the champion in the girls’ category on the first day.

Similarly, in the boys’ category Aum Valley School, Titilagarh defeated St Xavier School of Bhanjanagar on the second day. In girls’ category Jyotirmoy Public School of West Bengal won third place by defeating Dayanand Public School, Sambalpur, on the concluding day.  

The competition was organised under direct supervision of the school chairman Deepak Kumar Sahu, principal Maheshwar Prasad Mishra, director Badrinath Mishra and sports supervisor Mohammad Hussain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp