NRI returns home after 12 years to vote in Padampur bypoll

An engineer by profession, Umesh Panigrahi of Padampur town arrived at his native place on Sunday.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) BJP candidate Pradip Purohit shows his inked finger; BJD nominee Barsha stands in queue to vote | express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Setting an example for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), a 38-year-old man living in Oman for more than a decade, came back to his hometown Padampur to exercise his franchise in the bypoll on Monday.An engineer by profession, Umesh Panigrahi of Padampur town arrived at his native place on Sunday. After casting his vote, he left for Oman on Monday evening. Panigrahi has been working at a smelter in Oman for the last 12 years.

Umesh Panigrahi

“I became eligible to vote 20 years back but could not exercise my franchise during my stay here. Later, I went to Oman to work. I tried coming back to participate in the past elections but circumstances weren’t favourable. When I came to know that by-election is being held in my hometown, I tried my best to make it this time. I applied for an emergency leave and was lucky to get flight tickets on time. Fortunately, everything worked out in my favour and I could exercise my franchise for the first time,” said a visibly-elated Panigrahi.

For Panigrahi, the whole experience of going to the polling booth and voting for his choice of candidate was new and different. “More than a constitutional right, voting should be seen as a responsibility. I was following all the updates on the by-election. With my limited knowledge about the background of the candidates in poll fray, I exercised my franchise. As a voter, I want the civic problems of Padampur to be addressed. The schools and colleges of the region should also be developed,” he added.

