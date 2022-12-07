Home States Odisha

Aluminium park delayed by land acquisition: Vedanta Group

The first of its kind varsity will revolutionise the system of imparting education making it more accessible and affordable to the needy.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Agarwal

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has attributed delay in implementation of the aluminium park to slow progress in land acquisition. Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the Make-in-Odisha conclave, Agarwal said land acquisition delays pushed the aluminium park at Jharsuguda and the group’s most ambitious university project much beyond their deadlines.

Approved by the state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) in 2010, the aluminium park was delayed by over a decade due to land hurdles as a major portion of the land area proposed was dense forest.

After the initial land proposal could not be materialised as of the 257 acre of land, around 191 acre is dense forest, it took so many years for the state government to identify an alternative land parcel in Jharsuguda for the project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the park during the conclave nearly 12 years after it was envisaged by the country’s largest aluminium producer. The aluminium park will be set up by a SPV incorporated jointly by Idco and Vedanta Ltd.

Asked on the proposed Vedanta university for which he had signed a pact with the state in 2006, Agarwal said the varsity matter is now subjudice in the Supreme Court. “We are redesigning our university plan. It will be a digital university. Several states are interested in the project, but we want the university to be set up in Odisha,” he said.

The first of its kind varsity will revolutionise the system of imparting education making it more accessible and affordable to the needy.

“Lakhs of students opt for foreign universities to pursue higher studies. There are also many who are unable to study abroad due to high course fees. We want to reverse the trend and fill the gap through this digital university, which will focus on quality at affordable cost for both Indian and foreign students,” he hoped.

Though the company had acquired 4,500 acre of the 6,892 acre allotted to it along Puri-Konark marine drive for the university, it was unable to take physical possession of the land due to local opposition following environmental violations. “Things have started changing. The aluminium park is coming up and hopefully, digital university will also be a reality,” Agarwal added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Group land acquisition Anil Agarwal
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp