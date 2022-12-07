Home States Odisha

Classroom doors serve as blackboards in Jajpur school

The high school was transformed under the state government’s 5T Initiative in November last year

Published: 07th December 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Video grab of a teacher writing the questions on the classroom door and Hingula government high school in Dharmasala block | Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Highlighting the dismal state of rural education in Odisha, the classroom doors of a Jajpur school transformed under the government’s much-hyped high school transformation programme are being used as blackboards for students.A video of Hingula government high school at Antia village in Dharmasala block has once again brought the state’s sub-par education infrastructure under scanner.

In the video which went viral on social media on Tuesday, a teacher is seen writing questions on the classroom door in absence of a blackboard. The school was upgraded under the government’s 5T Initiative in November last year. At least 500 students are enrolled in Classes I to X of the school.

Sources said the incident took place during the half-yearly examinations of Classes I to VIII in the school. As per the notification, students arrived at the school to appear the examinations on Monday but to their surprise, question papers were reportedly not given to them.

When the news spread, parents and guardians reached the school and demanded to know why the students were deprived of question papers. The school authorities pacified them by saying questions would be written on the blackboard. The students later took the examination after teachers wrote questions on the classroom doors as there were no blackboards in the school.

Headmistress Saraswati Panda said they failed to provide question papers to students as the school did not receive the same from Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan authorities. “We have two smart classrooms. As the school has more than 400 students in Classes I to VIII, we made seating arrangements in all the classrooms. Since the entire school building does not have a blackboard, the teachers had to write the questions on the classroom doors,” she said.

District education officer (DEO) Ranjan Kumar Giri said, “We have issued a show cause notice to the school headmistress for her carelessness and dereliction of duty. She has been asked to reply within three days failing which necessary action will be initiated against her.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Jajpur
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp