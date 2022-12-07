Home States Odisha

Two women Maoists killed in fire exchange

Besides, four  fire arms including an INSAS rifle with 11 rounds of ammunition and one  Improvised Explosive Device (IED) have been recovered from the area.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two women Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and the extremists in Matakupa Reserve Forest Area within Gochapada police limits on border of Kandhamal-Boudh districts on Tuesday.

The incident happened during a joint operation of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) , said IG (SR) Satyabrat Bhoi. Basing on intelligence inputs, Kandhamal SP Vineet Agarwal led a coordinated combing operation in the area when all of a sudden, the Maoists opened fire at the security forces. In retaliation the SOG and DVF personnel too fired and gunned down two Maoists, the IG said, adding, the others however escaped taking advantage of the dense forests.

Bodies of two female cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) in uniform were recovered from the site. Besides, four  fire arms including an INSAS rifle with 11 rounds of ammunition and one  Improvised Explosive Device (IED) have been recovered from the area.

However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the IG said, adding, combing operation has been intensified. More teams have been pressed into the area.On October 12,  a female Maoist cadre was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Sindhi forest within Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp