Home States Odisha

Awaas+ window closed for states, clarifies Centre

Opening of Awaas+ portal has not been allowed since March 7, 2019, says Union Min

Published: 08th December 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

housing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that repeated requests of states including Odisha for opening of Awaas+ portal for re-survey of households to include eligible persons in the list of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) has not been accepted.

In a written reply to a question from BJD MP Sasmit Patra, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the ministry has not allowed opening of Awaas+ portal for any state or union territory for re-survey after March 7, 2019.

As Patra sought to know when the special window will be opened for Odisha, the minister clarified that the Awaas+ survey exercise was initiated under PMAY-G in January 2018 with an initial deadline of March 31, 2018 for identification of eligible households which were left out and not covered in the SECC 2011 survey.

The deadline was extended four times till March 7, 2019. Two special windows were given to Odisha after the deadline in the wake of cyclone Fani and the state government registered 13,20,945 potentially eligible households. The minister said the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) conducted an inquiry following complaints from members of Parliament of the state about irregularities in implementation of PMAY-G. The matter was taken up with the state government.

However, the action taken reports (ATRs) from the state government were delayed despite repeated reminders. In order to resolve the issue, a meeting was held on August 11, 2022 under the chairmanship of MoRD minister where the Odisha minister for rural development committed to adhere to guidelines in implementation of the scheme. This was reiterated in the final ATR submitted by the state, which was also accepted.

The ministry allowed the state government on September 5, 2022 for synchronisation of data from its rural housing portal to the national Awaas+ database as requested by the state government at various forums of potentially eligible households captured till the cut-off date of Awaas+ survey which was March 7, 2019.

However, the request for opening of the Awaas+ portal for re-survey has not been acceded to since sufficient time had been given to all the states and union territories by way of multiple extensions, including Odisha where special windows were also granted, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp