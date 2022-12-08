Ragging: Ban on campus entry for seven students

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Seven out of nine students of Khalikote Junior College, who were suspended over allegations of ragging their juniors, have been permanently barred from entering the institution. Principal Radhakant Nayak issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday.

As per the notice which was circulated on Wednesday, the students Sudam Chowdhury, Partha Das, D Kirana Paturudu, K Narasingha Patra, Mousam Behera, S Goutam Rao and Kanha Sabat have been permanently barred from entering the college.

On November 19 this year, a Plus Two first year girl student of the college had in a written complaint to the principal alleged ragging by some seniors on the campus. She also alleged the seniors were creating disturbances by bursting crackers and passing lewd comments. Following the allegations, Nayak asked the anti-ragging committee to probe the matter. After preliminary investigation, the panel recommended suspension of nine students.

After barring the seven students from entering the college, the principal also asked the committee to ensure the restriction is properly imposed. “As per the recommendations of the anti-ragging committee, the seven students are permanently suspended from the campus. If they are found on the campus, police is free to take appropriate legal action against them,” said Nayak.

He further directed the members of the anti-ragging committee to intimate the local police station if the students are seen in and around the campus. Six out of the students are in second year while one is in first year. The copy of the notice has also been circulated on the WhatsApp group of the college and sent to Berhampur SP and Town IIC. However, senior advocate Jyoti Prasad Chhotray termed the action by the principal ‘illegal’ and ‘arbitrary’.

He said if the students were found guilty of ragging, they should have been rusticated or issued TC compulsorily. Before the notice was issued, an explanation should have been sought from the students but no such steps were taken by the college authorities, he said. While Nayak was not available for comment on the issue, chairman of anti-ragging committee AK Ratha remained silent.

