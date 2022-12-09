Home States Odisha

Koraput shivers at temp below 6 degree Celsius

Intense cold wave has affected normal life in Koraput district. For the first time this season, the night temperature in several parts of the district dipped below 6 degree Celsius on Thursday. 

Published: 09th December 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Intense cold wave has affected normal life in Koraput district. For the first time this season, the night temperature in several parts of the district dipped below 6 degree Celsius on Thursday. 
While Koraput, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Lamtaput, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur shivered in temperatures below 6 degree Celsius, some parts of Deomali hill in Pottangi block of the district recorded temperatures below 5 degree Celsius on the day. The fall in temperature has taken a toll on normal life. Markets at Jeypore, Kotpad, Sunabeda, Semiliguda, Borrigumma and Koraput towns open only after 12 non due to the inclement weather condition. 

District emergency department officials said the cold wave will continue for the next couple of days with the temperature expected to dip further. Sources said this year, the dip in temperature was recorded 15 days earlier than previous year. On the other hand, the cold weather has led to rise in number of visitors to tourist spots of Putsil, Deomali, Gupteswar, Ranidudumma, Punjisil and others in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp