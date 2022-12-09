Koraput shivers at temp below 6 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Intense cold wave has affected normal life in Koraput district. For the first time this season, the night temperature in several parts of the district dipped below 6 degree Celsius on Thursday. While Koraput, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Lamtaput, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur shivered in temperatures below 6 degree Celsius, some parts of Deomali hill in Pottangi block of the district recorded temperatures below 5 degree Celsius on the day. The fall in temperature has taken a toll on normal life. Markets at Jeypore, Kotpad, Sunabeda, Semiliguda, Borrigumma and Koraput towns open only after 12 non due to the inclement weather condition. District emergency department officials said the cold wave will continue for the next couple of days with the temperature expected to dip further. Sources said this year, the dip in temperature was recorded 15 days earlier than previous year. On the other hand, the cold weather has led to rise in number of visitors to tourist spots of Putsil, Deomali, Gupteswar, Ranidudumma, Punjisil and others in the district.