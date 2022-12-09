Mammography machine goes defunct, patients suffer 

Home States Odisha

The patients some of whom come from far-off and remote areas are also fleeced by brokers and the hospital staff who convince them to get the test conducted at a particular centre for a commission. 

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The only mammography machine at Oncology department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here is out of order for last one month, sending scores of patients to private diagnostic centres which are fleecing them.

The machine is used to detect early signs of breast cancer but patients visiting the premier hospital of south Odisha fail to avail free service and have no option but to visit private diagnostic centres where the test costs Rs 1,500. The patients some of whom come from far-off and remote areas are also fleeced by brokers and the hospital staff who convince them to get the test conducted at a particular centre for a commission. 

However, Oncology department head Prof MVK Rao refused to own responsibility for the state of affairs and blamed hospital superintendent Prof Santosh Mishra. The superintendent, on  the other hand, expressed his helplessness and said the company which supplied the machine has already been apprised of the fault. He said the company has been given several reminders to repair the machine. 

