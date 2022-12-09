Home States Odisha

People of Odisha never support disrespect to women: Naveen

Was pained by the vile personal attacks by BJP on Barsha, the BJD chief said

Published: 09th December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik greets BJD party workers at his residence on Thursday | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said he was deeply pained by the personal and vile attacks by BJP on party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha and decided to stand by her during the campaign in Padampur bypoll.

After Barsha’s victory was officially declared, the chief minister responded to the Opposition questioning him why he stepped out to campaign at Padampur which he did not for panchayat or other by elections in the past.

“The manner in which a young and educated woman who had lost her father was disrespected left me deeply pained. I am sure it must have hurt all the women of the state as much,” Naveen said in a video address to the people of the state.

Win and loss in elections are part of politics but disrespecting women is a deplorable act which is why, the CM said, he physically campaigned for Barsha. “I took the decision to stand by her side as a father figure, brother and friend,” he said.

In his characteristic manner, he pointed out to the saffron party that disrespect to women will never be tolerated. “I want to tell BJP that people of Odisha will never support disrespect to women.”
Expressing his gratitude to the constituents of Padampur Assembly segment, Naveen said the credit for victory goes to them and lakhs of party workers who dedicated themselves to spread the message of good governance by reaching out to voters as well as exposing the lies of the Opposition.

He was also critical of the national party for what he called its false narrative on critical issues such as railway link, MSP for paddy, crop insurance, GST on kendu leaf as well as PM Awaas Yojna. Terming it “extremely unfortunate”, Naveen said both Centre and state should work in a cohesive manner.
The chief minister also reiterated his promises for Padampur and said every word will be kept. He also hinted to visit the Assembly segment soon in the future.

