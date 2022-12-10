CBI registers case against railway official for demanding bribe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a railway official for allegedly demanding Rs 8,000 bribe from a paddy cultivator in Jagatsinghpur district. As per a complaint received by the CBI on Monday, the accused Benu Charan Sahoo, a permanent way inspector (PWI) posted in Raghunathpur railway station had demanded a bribe from the victim on December 2 to allow him paddy cultivation on railway land.

The land is adjacent to the Cuttack-Paradip railway line near Badakhandeita passenger halt station. Sahoo even threatened the victim that he will destroy his paddy crops by deploying Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel if he did not pay the bribe. A case has been registered against Benu Charan Sahoo under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read the agency’s FIR copy. DSP of Bhubaneswar CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) Dibakar Mishra has been entrusted with the task of investigating the case.

In another development, principal secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra presented Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 34 CBI officers including a Bhubaneswar ACB inspector in New Delhi on Friday.

