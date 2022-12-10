Home States Odisha

CBI registers case against railway official for demanding bribe

The land is adjacent to Cuttack-Paradip railway line near Badakhandeita passenger halt station.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a railway official for allegedly demanding Rs 8,000 bribe from a paddy cultivator in Jagatsinghpur district. As per a complaint received by the CBI on Monday, the accused Benu Charan Sahoo, a permanent way inspector (PWI) posted in Raghunathpur railway station had demanded a bribe from the victim on December 2 to allow him paddy cultivation on railway land.

The land is adjacent to the Cuttack-Paradip railway line near Badakhandeita passenger halt station. Sahoo even threatened the victim that he will destroy his paddy crops by deploying Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel if he did not pay the bribe. A case has been registered against Benu Charan Sahoo under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read the agency’s FIR copy. DSP of Bhubaneswar CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) Dibakar Mishra has been entrusted with the task of investigating the case.    

In another development, principal secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra presented Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 34 CBI officers including a Bhubaneswar ACB inspector in New Delhi on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI bribe paddy cultivator
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp