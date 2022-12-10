Future Bhubaneswar School holds Model UN sessions to sensitise students on climate change

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Future Bhubaneswar School (FBS) organised a two-day Model United Nations on its campus to sensitise students on climate change. As many as 102 delegates from 12 schools from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and 28 from FBS participated in the assembly. The delegates represented 18 countries in the model UN.

The Environment Assembly of the Model UN on the first day debated on ‘Climate Change mitigation in terms of achieving Sustainable Goals by 2030.’ Focus in the event was on use of renewable source of energy and gradual reduction of fossil fuels to prevent global warming and climate change.

On day two, the Human Rights Council of the Model UN deliberated on ‘Human Rights violations in Ukraine.’The model UN drew to a conclusion with distribution of certificates to winners and participants.

BHUBANESWAR: Future Bhubaneswar School (FBS) organised a two-day Model United Nations on its campus to sensitise students on climate change. As many as 102 delegates from 12 schools from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and 28 from FBS participated in the assembly. The delegates represented 18 countries in the model UN. The Environment Assembly of the Model UN on the first day debated on ‘Climate Change mitigation in terms of achieving Sustainable Goals by 2030.’ Focus in the event was on use of renewable source of energy and gradual reduction of fossil fuels to prevent global warming and climate change. On day two, the Human Rights Council of the Model UN deliberated on ‘Human Rights violations in Ukraine.’The model UN drew to a conclusion with distribution of certificates to winners and participants.