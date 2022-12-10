Home States Odisha

Future Bhubaneswar School holds Model UN sessions to sensitise students on climate change

Focus in the event was on use of renewable source of energy and gradual reduction of fossil fuels to prevent global warming and climate change.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Future Bhubaneswar School (FBS) organised a two-day Model United Nations on its campus to sensitise students on climate change. As many as 102 delegates from 12 schools from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and 28 from FBS participated in the assembly.  The delegates represented 18 countries in the model UN.  

The Environment Assembly of the Model UN on the first day debated on ‘Climate Change mitigation in terms of achieving Sustainable Goals by 2030.’ Focus in the event was on use of renewable source of energy and gradual reduction of fossil fuels to prevent global warming and climate change.

On day two, the Human Rights Council of the Model UN deliberated on ‘Human Rights violations in Ukraine.’The model UN drew to a conclusion with distribution of certificates to winners and participants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FBS Model UN sessions climate change
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp