Odisha: Fisherman’s wife struggles to get death proof of husband

It has been more than five months since 60-year-old fisherman Radhanath Bhuyan went missing after his boat capsized in the sea.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

​ Arati showing her husband’s photo ​

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: For 58-year-old Arati Bhuyan of the seaside Rangani village, the wait for her husband’s death certificate seems to be never-ending.It has been more than five months since 60-year-old fisherman Radhanath Bhuyan went missing after his boat capsized in the sea. But family members are still waiting for Radhanath’s death certificate and compensation as his body could not be found.

Apart from the death certificate, Arati has been running from pillar to post to get a widow's pension, insurance money, compensation amount and other benefits from the government but to no avail.“It is an endless wait for me. I have been pacing up and down in government offices to get the death certificate and other benefits. But my application is moving at a snail’s pace,” said Arati while showing her husband’s photo.

So far, Arati has made several rounds of the panchayat, block, tehsil and fisheries offices. But all her efforts have been wasted. Rangani sarpanch Lopamudra Jena said Radhanath was the sole breadwinner of his family. After he went missing in the sea, his family is in dire straits. Arati urgently needs the death certificate to avail the insurance money and other benefits.

On June 16 this year, fishing vessel ‘Upasana-1’ had ventured into the sea from Talachua jetty with 13 fishermen including Radhanath. But the ill-fated vessel encountered gusty winds due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and capsized in the sea, around 25 km from the coast. While 12 fishermen were rescued, Radhanath went missing.

President of Odisha Matsyajibi Forum Narayan Haldar said, “Five months is a long time to wait. Instead of paying lip service to Radhanath’s wife, the officials concerned should immediately provide her the death certificate.”

Contacted, joint director of Fisheries (Coastal) department Pabitra Behera said a person claiming death certificate must provide evidence to support his/her legal heir status and the death of the fisherman as per police report. “Under the National Scheme of Welfare of Fishermen, fishermen registered with the government will receive `2 lakh insurance on death or permanent disability. After receiving the death certificate, our department will provide all help to Arati,” Behera added.

