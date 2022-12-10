Home States Odisha

Odisha: Inclement weather brings paddy harvest to a halt

Farmers said the sudden rough weather has brought the paddy harvest process to a halt.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Eight notified crops - paddy, groundnut, cotton, turmeric, ginger, red gram, maize and ragi - will be covered under the crop insurance scheme for the kharif season.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Agriculture activities in several pockets of Koraput district have come to a standstill following rainfall and cold wave condition on Friday. The sudden rough weather condition has become a reason of worry for the farming community as paddy procurement in the district is a few days away.

According to sources, the mild to moderate rainfall with intense cold wave conditions in Jeypore, Koraput, Pottangi, Semiliguda, Nandapur and Lamatput among others since Thursday evening has taken a toll on the farming activities of the areas.

Farmers said the sudden rough weather has brought the paddy harvest process to a halt. The harvested paddy spread on the crop fields for drying purposes has now dampened due to the rains.  Due to such weather we have to stop harvesting activities for the next two to three days, they added.  “We will resume only when the weather becomes clear,” said a farmer of Girla panchayat Sukuria Pradhan. Procurement is scheduled to begin in the district on December 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
weather paddy harvest Odisha rains
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp