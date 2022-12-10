Odisha: Inclement weather brings paddy harvest to a halt

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Agriculture activities in several pockets of Koraput district have come to a standstill following rainfall and cold wave condition on Friday. The sudden rough weather condition has become a reason of worry for the farming community as paddy procurement in the district is a few days away.

According to sources, the mild to moderate rainfall with intense cold wave conditions in Jeypore, Koraput, Pottangi, Semiliguda, Nandapur and Lamatput among others since Thursday evening has taken a toll on the farming activities of the areas.

Farmers said the sudden rough weather has brought the paddy harvest process to a halt. The harvested paddy spread on the crop fields for drying purposes has now dampened due to the rains. Due to such weather we have to stop harvesting activities for the next two to three days, they added. “We will resume only when the weather becomes clear,” said a farmer of Girla panchayat Sukuria Pradhan. Procurement is scheduled to begin in the district on December 15.

