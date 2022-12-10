Cuttack traders' body demands Buxi Jagabandhu statue

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A delegation of Buxi Bazar Byabasayi Sangha on Friday met Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhas Singh and commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan demanding early completion and installation of a statue of Buxi Jagabandhu, leader of the Paika Rebellion of 1817, at Buxi Bazar Square in the city. The CMC had floated a tender in December 2018 for the installation of Buxi’s bronze statue and the work was awarded to Laxmidhar Rana, a sculptor of Kathagada Sahi in February 2019.

As per the tender, sculptor Rana was should have finished the work within four months of receiving the work order, as stated in the memorandum submitted by the traders’ body to the mayor and commissioner of CMC. But, even as four years have already passed the bronze statue is yet to be completed and installed. The CMC authorities are not taking any prompt action for early installation of the statue despite repeated requests and reminders, it alleged.

“Buxi Jagabandhu had born in 1773. We are going to observe his 250th birth anniversary from 2023 to 2024 for one year with various activities. As per history, Buxi Jagabandhu was kept as a home prisoner in Buxi Bazar,” read the memorandum while urging the CMC authorities to take immediate steps for installation of the statue by end of this year failing which the traders’ body resorts to ‘hunger strike’ from December 29 at Buxi Bazar.

