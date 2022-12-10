Home States Odisha

Cuttack traders' body demands Buxi Jagabandhu statue

The CMC had floated tender in December 2018 for installation of Buxi’s bronze statue and the work was awarded to Laxmidhar Rana, a sculptor of Kathagada Sahi in February 2019.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A delegation of Buxi Bazar Byabasayi Sangha on Friday met Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhas Singh and commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan demanding early completion and installation of a statue of Buxi Jagabandhu, leader of the Paika Rebellion of 1817, at Buxi Bazar Square in the city. The CMC had floated a tender in December 2018 for the installation of Buxi’s bronze statue and the work was awarded to Laxmidhar Rana, a sculptor of Kathagada Sahi in February 2019.

As per the tender, sculptor Rana was should have finished the work within four months of receiving the work order, as stated in the memorandum submitted by the traders’ body to the mayor and commissioner of CMC.  But, even as four years have already passed the bronze statue is yet to be completed and installed. The CMC authorities are not taking any prompt action for early installation of the statue despite repeated requests and reminders, it alleged.

“Buxi Jagabandhu had born in 1773. We are going to observe his 250th birth anniversary from 2023 to 2024 for one year with various activities. As per history, Buxi Jagabandhu was kept as a home prisoner in Buxi Bazar,” read the memorandum while urging the CMC authorities to take immediate steps for installation of the statue by end of this year failing which the traders’ body resorts to ‘hunger strike’ from December 29 at Buxi Bazar.      

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buxi Jagabandhu statue Laxmidhar Rana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp