Use handloom as dress code, Odisha Governor advises varsities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday suggested all universities use Odisha handlooms as their dress code. Inaugurating a two-day ‘We for Weavers: Promoting Sustainable Fashion’ programme at Kala Bhoomi, he said Odisha handloom is inspired by nature.

“The whole process abides by spirituality. Handloom which is the pride of Odisha is reflected in the state’s tradition, lifestyle, livelihood and character. To further strengthen this and to promote Odisha’s handloom products at an international level, planning should be done at different stages,” he said and added that the corporate sector should have to come forward to promote these products.

As part of the programme, organised by World Trade Centre, Bhubaneswar, in association with Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department, an event called ‘Walk for Weavers’ was held where eminent personalities from different segments of the society walked the ramp wearing handlooms.

Assistant Director, WTC Bhubaneswar, Nimeshika Natarajan said that this is an effort by WTC to promote Odisha handloom and sustainable fashion and to take the Odisha handloom to international markets.

Stressing the need for such interventions, DG of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad Sunil Shukla said there is a dire need to regenerate traditional crafts and textiles for upholding the cultural and the traditional heritage of the state.

A fashion show by designers who are working on creating sustainable fashion outfits through fashion wear was also organised and nine weavers felicitated on the occasion. Among others, principal secretary of the department Arabinda Padhee was present.

