BJP alleges deal between BJD and Congress in Padampur bypoll

Mishra said the deal was struck at a meeting between the two political parties in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following the crushing defeat of the party candidate in Padampur bypoll, BJP on Saturday made a serious allegation against the BJD. Leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra alleged that the BJD won the by-election by striking a deal with Congress.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik went to campaign for the party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha at Padampur only after the deal was finalised, he said. Mishra said the deal was struck at a meeting between the two political parties in Bhubaneswar. He, however, said that he is not aware of the amount of money at which the deal was struck.

Reacting to the allegations of Mishra, BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said, “After loss, many weird thoughts come to people’s mind. By saying this, we are insulting the voters.”Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati refuted the allegation and said there was no meeting between the BJD and Congress.

