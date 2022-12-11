Home States Odisha

ED attaches Rs 58 lakh worth of assets in Odisha's MBBS seat scam

Sources said the ED officers ascertained that the attached property was accumulated by the accused and their family members through the proceeds of the crimes.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 58.15 lakh of the accused allegedly involved in cheating many MBBS aspirants to the tune of about Rs 2 crore.ED has attached bank balances to the tune of Rs 12.15 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 46 lakh of accused Raghunath Behera, his associate Soumyakanta Mohanty and their relatives in connection with a case registered by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central agency launched an investigation into the matter basing on the FIRs and chargesheets filed by the state Crime Branch. The accused reportedly cheated several MBBS aspirants in Odisha and other states on the promise of providing them seats in medical colleges under the management quota.

Sources said the ED officers ascertained that the attached property was accumulated by the accused and their family members through the proceeds of the crimes. Crime Branch had registered a case in this connection in 2019 after receiving a complaint from one Sujit Nath Choudhury.

