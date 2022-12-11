Home States Odisha

Odisha: No ASHA for pregnant women

The ongoing agitation by thousands of ASHAs has affected primary healthcare in state  

Published: 11th December 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

ASHAs staging protest at a village in Keonjhar district | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/KEONJHAR/MALKANGIRI:  The ceasework strike of accredited social health activists (ASHAs) has taken a toll on healthcare services meant for pregnant women. Across Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Malkangiri districts, reports of expectant women being refused emergency services are coming in thick and fast. 

Seema Sethy, an expectant mother of Chipat Asita village under Shamakhunta block, alleged an ASHA refused to provide her service due to the strike. “I had labour pain on December 7 after which my husband Abinash called her asking to accompany me to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital but she refused. If I am facing such issues, I wonder what challenges other pregnant mothers must be going through,” Seema said.

Sources said 3,900 ASHAs serving in over 3,966 villages of 26 blocks of Mayurbhanj district are participating in the agitation. “We did a lot of work during the pandemic but the government has till date never shown any sympathy towards us. Our current remuneration is not sufficient to run our families,” said Subhadra Basanga, an ASHA. The Asha Gruha in PRM MCH has been closed due to the strike. About 18 expectant mothers under her care are now deprived of their monthly dose of medicines.

In Malkangiri, all anganwadi centres are lying closed due to the ongoing agitation. Due to closure of anganwadi centres , children are unable to attend regular classes and along with them the benefits of various government schemes eludes expectant mothers. Gange Podiami of Pottrel village under Korukonda block limits is nine months pregnant. She said neither any anganwadi worker nor assistant has visited her for the last one month.  

Services for pregnant women and children in Keonjhar district too have also come to a standstill. The district has 18 centres comprising 2,180 ASHAs, all of whom have taken part in the protest. Sources said, an ASHA of Patna block of the district was reportedly assaulted by the family members of an expectant mother for refusing services. An FIR was later lodged against the accused. President of district ASHA workers of Keonjhar Pramila Mahanta said, their demands are genuine and government should take appropriate measures to fulfill them so that health care services are restored soon, she said adding, ASHAs will stage Jail Bharo strike from December 14 and go to Naveen Niwas on December 20 if their demands are not met soon.

“We are keeping a close watch on newborn and pregnant women of the district and providing them help over phone and through ANM centres,” said chief medical-cum-district public health officer of Keonjhar Kishore Chandra Prusty.

Healthcare crisis

  • 3,900 ASHAs of Mayurbhanj district are participating in the agitation
  • 2,180 ASHAs engaged in 18 centres of Keonjhar are on strike 
  • The agitators have warned of ‘Jail Bharo’ strike from December 14 
  • Classes have been affected in Malkangiri due to the stir
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASHA Asha Workers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp