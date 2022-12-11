Odisha: No ASHA for pregnant women

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/KEONJHAR/MALKANGIRI: The ceasework strike of accredited social health activists (ASHAs) has taken a toll on healthcare services meant for pregnant women. Across Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Malkangiri districts, reports of expectant women being refused emergency services are coming in thick and fast.

Seema Sethy, an expectant mother of Chipat Asita village under Shamakhunta block, alleged an ASHA refused to provide her service due to the strike. “I had labour pain on December 7 after which my husband Abinash called her asking to accompany me to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital but she refused. If I am facing such issues, I wonder what challenges other pregnant mothers must be going through,” Seema said.

Sources said 3,900 ASHAs serving in over 3,966 villages of 26 blocks of Mayurbhanj district are participating in the agitation. “We did a lot of work during the pandemic but the government has till date never shown any sympathy towards us. Our current remuneration is not sufficient to run our families,” said Subhadra Basanga, an ASHA. The Asha Gruha in PRM MCH has been closed due to the strike. About 18 expectant mothers under her care are now deprived of their monthly dose of medicines.

In Malkangiri, all anganwadi centres are lying closed due to the ongoing agitation. Due to closure of anganwadi centres , children are unable to attend regular classes and along with them the benefits of various government schemes eludes expectant mothers. Gange Podiami of Pottrel village under Korukonda block limits is nine months pregnant. She said neither any anganwadi worker nor assistant has visited her for the last one month.

Services for pregnant women and children in Keonjhar district too have also come to a standstill. The district has 18 centres comprising 2,180 ASHAs, all of whom have taken part in the protest. Sources said, an ASHA of Patna block of the district was reportedly assaulted by the family members of an expectant mother for refusing services. An FIR was later lodged against the accused. President of district ASHA workers of Keonjhar Pramila Mahanta said, their demands are genuine and government should take appropriate measures to fulfill them so that health care services are restored soon, she said adding, ASHAs will stage Jail Bharo strike from December 14 and go to Naveen Niwas on December 20 if their demands are not met soon.

“We are keeping a close watch on newborn and pregnant women of the district and providing them help over phone and through ANM centres,” said chief medical-cum-district public health officer of Keonjhar Kishore Chandra Prusty.

Healthcare crisis

3,900 ASHAs of Mayurbhanj district are participating in the agitation

2,180 ASHAs engaged in 18 centres of Keonjhar are on strike

The agitators have warned of ‘Jail Bharo’ strike from December 14

Classes have been affected in Malkangiri due to the stir

