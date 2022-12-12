Agriculture production cluster in Kotia soon: Arabinda Padhee

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Principal secretary of Agriculture department Arabinda Padhee on Sunday said the government will soon open an agriculture production cluster to facilitate socio-economic development of the farmers at Kotia gram panchayat. During his visit to Kotia in Koraput’s Pottangi block, he informed that under the initiative, vegetable saplings will be grown in a scientific way and the district horticulture department and some NGOs will aid in the cluster project. The state government had earlier initiated many livelihood projects in the panchayat and the villagers were happy with the announcement of this initiative too. “I visited several villages of Kotia and saw remarkable development works with proper infrastructure facilities done by the district administration,” Padhee said adding, more such developmental works will be taken up in the future.