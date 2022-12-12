Home States Odisha

Odisha bypoll: Transfer of votes allegation haunts Congress

MLA Suresh Routray says claim made by leader of the Opposition about a deal between BJD and Congress is true

Published: 12th December 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The crisis in Congress over allegation of transfer of votes to BJD in the Padampur bypoll aggravated on Sunday with senior party MLA Suresh Kumar Routray stating that statement made by leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra about a deal between BJD and Congress is true.

Routray’s statement has created a flutter in the political circles here with president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak warning him of disciplinary action for speaking such matters in public without any proof.

Stating that the allegation of Mishra about a meeting held at Bhubaneswar to strike the deal is true to some extent, Routray said that most of the Congress leaders work for the party’s defeat. All the leaders had gone to Padampur to ensure the defeat of the party candidate, he said.

Expressing his surprise over the presence of almost all leaders at Padampur, Routray said that opponents who do not see eye to eye at Bhubaneswar were campaigning side by side for the party candidate. There was something wrong, he said.

The leader of the Opposition also reiterated what he had said on Saturday. “I do not have the video to prove my claim, but I had heard about the deal from Congress people. I would like to say such deal would not work in 2024,” he added.

However, the OPCC president rubbished the allegation and said that he will retire from politics if there is any proof. Stating that there is no deal between the BJD and Congress, Pattanayak said those who are claiming about a deal should come with proof. “If they prove it that I had discussed with Naveen Patnaik or any BJD leader, I would retire from politics. They should refrain from confusing people by telling lies,” he said.

He also advised the Congress leaders to talk to him or the high command if there is any problem. “If our leaders are facing any problem, they should inform either me or the party high command. In future, if any problem arises they shouldn’t blame me,” he added.   

While the BJD is yet to respond to the fresh allegations, senior party leader Prasanna Acharya had said on Saturday, “It is natural that such weird thought comes to mind after the debacle. By saying so, we are disrespecting the voters.”

