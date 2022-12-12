Home States Odisha

Vegetable prices go down in Odisha

Meanwhile, import of vegetables from neighbouring Jagdalpur and Raipur in Chhattisgarh has further increased availability.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The bumper harvest of vegetables in and around Koraput district has led to a visible fall in their prices.

Sources said the markets of Jeypore, Koraput, Semiliguda, Borigumma, Kotpad, Lamtaput and Nandapur regions of the district saw a good fall in the prices of vegetables ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg, much lower than last year.

Vegetable growers of the area attributed the low prices to the rich harvest this year. While the daily production of vegetables was just at an average of 200 tonne in November, it shot up to almost double in December leading to the throwaway prices.

Meanwhile, the import of vegetables from neighbouring Jagdalpur and Raipur in Chhattisgarh has further increased availability.

