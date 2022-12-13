Odisha farmers block NH-57 to protest paddy deduction

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Farmers on Monday blocked NH-57 at Malmanda to protest the deduction of paddy during procurement. The farmers alleged that authorities at mandis are deducting five to six kg of paddy from the quantity for sale. In local parlance, the practice is called ‘katni-chatni’. Terming it illegal and unjustified, the farmers sat on the highway to register their protest. On receiving information, the assistant civil supplies officer and assistant registrar of cooperative societies reached the spot and held discussions with the farmers. But the farmers did not relent following which sub-collector Kumar Nagbhusan along with police reached and discussed the issue with the protestors. Later, a few officials along with the agitators visited Malmanda mandi to witness paddy being weighed. After Nagbhusan assured the farmers that no deduction will be done from the quantity they bring to the mandis for sale, the latter called off their protest. Talking to media persons, farmer leader Bharat Bhusan Prasad said farmers work hard to cultivate paddy after availing of loans. “The ‘katni-chatni’ at mandis done by PACS secretaries at the instruction of millers is unjustified,” he said. Padmashree awardee Kailash Meher, BDCC Bank president Smarak Mishra and other noted personalities joined the farmers in the protest.