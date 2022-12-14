Home States Odisha

Diarrhoea hits servitor kin, Parikrama project blamed in Odisha 

Pipe leak due to heritage corridor work leads to water contamination

Published: 14th December 2022 04:50 AM

Diarrhoea

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Panic has gripped the servitor community of Sri Jagannath temple following an outbreak of diarrhoea in Baseli Sahi and Gochhikar Sahi reportedly due to consumption of contaminated water supplied through damaged pipelines.

Health workers visiting an affected
household in Puri’s Gochhikar Sahi

Locals alleged that the pipelines supplying water to the two residential areas were damaged due to the ongoing work of Srimandir Parikrama project. Sources said over hundreds of residents including women mostly belonging to the servitor community have been affected by the water-borne disease and are being treated by health teams. Puri MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi said people residing along the two major lanes and at least eight sub-lanes adjacent to the 75-metre heritage corridor project were affected by diarrhoea after drinking contaminated pipe water. Incidentally, Sarangi is a resident of Baseli Sahi. 

“The underground drinking pipeline network was damaged because of the ongoing Parikrama project work leading to contamination of water,” alleged senior servitor Soumendra Muduli whose five family members are in the grip of the water-borne disease.

Superintending engineer of Public Health Bhabani Shankar Mohanty on Tuesday said the leaking pipes will be replaced and overhead water storage tanks of every household in the area disinfected. “We will ensure supply of clean drinking water to residents,” he added. 

On the day, Puri collector Samarth Verma along with a team of doctors visited the affected families. He said, “ASHAs are enumerating the number of affected people by visiting every household in the two residential areas. Besides, doctors will be engaged to treat the affected people.” Launched in December 2019, Srimandir Parikrama project is an ambitious project of the state government to transform the pilgrim town of Puri into an international place of heritage.

Death toll rises to two in Ganjam village
Berhampur: Diarrhoea claimed another life in Dharampur village under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Pari Gouda. Sources said Pari was rushed to the hospital after her condition worsened. However, she died on way. With this, the diarrhoea death toll rose to two in Dharampur village. On Monday, one Kumari Pradhan (60) succumbed to the water-borne disease. Sources said nine more villagers have been affected by diarrhoea and are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Digapahandi hospital. On the day, medical officer of Adapada community health centre Dr Bahan Das along with a health team reached Dharampur and collected samples of water consumed by the villagers.

