Jajpur MP raises CUO issues in Parliament

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur MP Sarmistha Sethi raised the problems faced by Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput in the Parliament on Monday . Participating in the question hour in Lok Sabha, she raised the issue of lack of infrastructure and manpower in the CUO. The Central University in Koraput seems to be neglected with regard to infrastructure and manpower.

“What is the total number of vacancies in teaching and non-teaching positions in the university in Odisha and when will these positions be filled up?” questioned Sethi. The Jajpur MP also wanted to know from the union government if there was any proposal for setting up the Central Tribal University in Odisha.

Sethi further said during the Covid-19 and post-pandemic periods, many students dropped out of higher education. “Has the Ministry concerned taken any steps to bring back these children to the universities where they were studying, provide any financial assistance or any support to them and collect any data regarding how many dropped out children returned to the universities?”

The MP also participated in the discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23. She put forth Odisha’s demands for consideration.



JAJPUR: Jajpur MP Sarmistha Sethi raised the problems faced by Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput in the Parliament on Monday . Participating in the question hour in Lok Sabha, she raised the issue of lack of infrastructure and manpower in the CUO. The Central University in Koraput seems to be neglected with regard to infrastructure and manpower. “What is the total number of vacancies in teaching and non-teaching positions in the university in Odisha and when will these positions be filled up?” questioned Sethi. The Jajpur MP also wanted to know from the union government if there was any proposal for setting up the Central Tribal University in Odisha. Sethi further said during the Covid-19 and post-pandemic periods, many students dropped out of higher education. “Has the Ministry concerned taken any steps to bring back these children to the universities where they were studying, provide any financial assistance or any support to them and collect any data regarding how many dropped out children returned to the universities?” The MP also participated in the discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23. She put forth Odisha’s demands for consideration.