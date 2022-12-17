Paddy purchase kicks off in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With crop cutting nearing completion, paddy procurement commenced in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district on Thursday. The process kicked off at Karamdihi mandi in Subdega block with symbolical procurement of 35 quintal paddy from a farmer in presence of Sundargarh sub-collector Dasirathi Sarabu.

A target has been set to procure around 28.38 lakh quintal paddy through 134 mandis under 44 large and multi-purpose cooperative societies, two regional cooperative marketing societies and a multi-purpose cooperative society this kharif season. Eight women self-help groups (SHGs) spread across seven blocks have been authorised for procurement. A total of 18 rice mills will be engaged for custom milling.

Sundargarh civil supplies officer (CSO) Durga Charan Beshra said this year, 50,057 farmers have registered to participate in the procurement process. From December 19, the mandis will start functioning in a phased manner. Necessary arrangements including waiting shelters, drinking water and toilets have been made for farmers.

Sources said till December 14, majority of the farmers in Sundargarh had not received sale tokens. Chief district agriculture officer Birendra Behera said except 10 per cent, the remaining paddy area in the district has reported good harvest with completion of around 80 per cent crop cutting.



