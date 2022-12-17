Home States Odisha

Vandalism in court: Bail of 14 arrested lawyers rejected

The SDJM court here has rejected the bail pleas of 14 lawyers arrested in connection with the vandalism on the district court premises which took place on Monday. 

Published: 17th December 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

OCTOBER 9: Accused moves special NDPS court for bail.

Image used for representational purpose .

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The SDJM court here has rejected the bail pleas of 14 lawyers arrested in connection with the vandalism on the district court premises which took place on Monday.  Three lawyers from Kuchinda had filed the bail petitions in the SDJM court on Wednesday. One of the lawyers Ranjan Sharma said, “We had applied for the bail of 14 arrested lawyers. However, the pleas were rejected as they have been booked under non-bailable offences. We will approach the district judge court on Saturday.”

So far, a total of 32 people including 23 lawyers, eight transgenders and a civilian have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. Meanwhile, convenor of the central action committee (CAC) of all bar associations of western Odisha Ashok Das said, “We respect the judgment of Supreme Court. However, we are planning to file a review petition over the demand for establishment of high court bench in western Odisha. We believe all the facts have not been presented properly before the Supreme Court.”

Das further said the state government should intervene in the matter since it had sent a recommendation to the Centre over the issue. “Once the arrested leaders of CAC are out of jail, we will take a decision on filing the review petition,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandalism SDJM lawyers
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp