Vandalism in court: Bail of 14 arrested lawyers rejected

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The SDJM court here has rejected the bail pleas of 14 lawyers arrested in connection with the vandalism on the district court premises which took place on Monday. Three lawyers from Kuchinda had filed the bail petitions in the SDJM court on Wednesday. One of the lawyers Ranjan Sharma said, “We had applied for the bail of 14 arrested lawyers. However, the pleas were rejected as they have been booked under non-bailable offences. We will approach the district judge court on Saturday.”

So far, a total of 32 people including 23 lawyers, eight transgenders and a civilian have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. Meanwhile, convenor of the central action committee (CAC) of all bar associations of western Odisha Ashok Das said, “We respect the judgment of Supreme Court. However, we are planning to file a review petition over the demand for establishment of high court bench in western Odisha. We believe all the facts have not been presented properly before the Supreme Court.”

Das further said the state government should intervene in the matter since it had sent a recommendation to the Centre over the issue. “Once the arrested leaders of CAC are out of jail, we will take a decision on filing the review petition,” he added.

