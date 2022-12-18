Home States Odisha

BCI revokes suspension of lawyers from Sambalpur Bar Association

The order of suspension of licences of all members of the SBA was issued by the BCI following vandalism in the chamber of district judge on the district court complex.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a major respite, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has revoked its order of suspending all members of Sambalpur Bar Association (SBA) over their alleged involvement in vandalism on the court premises on December 12.However, the revocation does not apply to 54 lawyers whose practice licenses have been suspended for 18 months.

The order of suspension of licences of all members of the SBA was issued by the BCI following vandalism in the chamber of district judge on the district court complex. As per the order issued by the BCI on December 16, the suspension of all the members of SBA (till further orders) is revoked. The order further read that 54 lawyers whose licenses are still under suspension for 18 months are required to furnish their explanations before the secretary, BCI on or before February 15, 2023 as to why the order passed against them be not made absolute.

Till then, the suspension order against them shall remain in force. A three-member ‘fact finding’ committee is being constituted to find out the persons on whose instigation the incident took place. The committee will submit its report to BCI before January 15, 2023, the order said.

