Beneficiaries suffer over delay in disbursal of old age pension in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Beneficiaries of state government’s old-age and widow pension scheme are facing a tough time in Berhampur city. Owing to lack of coordination between Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and the bank concerned, the beneficiaries often do not get their pensions on time. Earlier, old age and widow pensions were disbursed to beneficiaries by the civic body.

However, following complaints of irregularities, the state government entrusted the task of disbursing pensions to the beneficiaries’ doorstep, to a private bank.But the move did not help as the private bank’s staff are not adhering to BeMC’s directive on date and place for disbursement of pension in different wards of the city. It is alleged that the staff often disburse pensions at their own will. Lack of supervision by the civic body has only made matters worse.

In one such incident, BeMC had issued a notification regarding disbursement of pension to beneficiaries of ward no 1 to 4 on Friday. But, as the staff concerned of the private bank did not reach the location notified by the civic body, around 30 beneficiaries from the wards had to return empty-handed on Saturday. The beneficiaries took up the matter with local corporator Padmini Mishra who immediately contacted the disbursement staff. While the staff reached the location, pension could be given to only six beneficiaries due to paucity of time.

After discussions with the disbursement staff, Padmini said all beneficiaries of the wards will be given their pensions from December 19 to 28. BeMC commissioner J Sonal said he has directed the staff concerned to ensure such incidents are not repeated in future. If any irregularities come to fore, action will be taken against the staff, he warned.

