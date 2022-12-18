Home States Odisha

‘Muan’ adds flavour to Berhampur’s sweetness

Although there is no written history about the origin of ‘muan’, historians believe the sweet was prepared in Ganjam district for ritualistic offering to the deity on Dhanu Sankranti.

​ A shop selling different varieties of ‘muan’ in Berhampur | Express ​

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sweet shops in Berhampur are now replete with ‘muan’, a delicacy unique to Ganjam district and also an integral part of the rituals observed during the Odia month of Pausa. In the city, hundreds of sweetmeat makers are engaged by shops for preparing ‘muan’ which is not just sold in various parts of the state but also exported.

Although there is no written history about the origin of ‘muan’, historians believe the sweet was prepared in Ganjam district for ritualistic offering to the deity on Dhanu Sankranti. But it was prepared with jaggery in the past. Sources said over 100 families of Gudia caste were engaged in preparation of ‘muan’ in the past. The number, though, has come down to 20 families now. “Our ancestors would prepare muan with rice flakes, jaggery and ghee. Today, sugar has replaced jaggery and oil has replaced ghee,” said Tarini Charan Sahoo, one of the sweet-makers. And as per customers’ demands, nuts, cherries and dry fruits are also added. There is sugar free ‘muan’ too.  

He said within the country, ‘muan’ from Berhampur is sent to West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. During the period between Dhanu Sankranti and Makar Sankranti, families engaged in the trade prepare around one quintal of ‘muan’ on an average every day. While ‘muan’ made from jaggery sells at Rs 600 per kg, the special ones are sold between Rs 420 and Rs 480 per kg. Similarly, ‘muan’ made with peanuts and coconut slices sell between Rs 150 and Rs 200 a kg. Sahoo said traditionally, it was prepared with jaggery but after the Aska sugar factory came up in Ganjam district, sugar was used to prepare the delicacy.

Comments

