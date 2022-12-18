NHRC seeks report on torture of journalist in Kujang

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from Jagatsinghpur SP within four weeks over alleged torture of a journalist in police custody at Kujang. The commission issued the direction on December 15 after taking into cognisance a petition filed by journalist Achyuta Mohanty of Badabuda.

In his petition Mohanty said, during the pandemic in 2020, his stories on alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds by Erasama BDO, were published in Odia dailies. The journalist had also mentioned Kujang IIC Dilip Kumar Sahoo.

Mohanty stated he was intimated and threatened with dire consequences for filing such stories. He was arrested by Kujang police on April 9 this year. He said he was dragged from his house by 10-12 police personnel and then subjected to tortured in police custody.

“Even as police action violated my fundamental rights under Article 21 and Section 5 of Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, I did not report the matter to higher authorities fearing reprisal,” he said.However, Mohanty said photographs of his arrest have been circulating on social media for the last 6-7 months.

“The photos include those in custody which could be taken only by the police. It is meant to hurt my integrity and infringe upon my Constitutional rights,” the scribe said, adding this prompted him to approach NHRC.

