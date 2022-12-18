Home States Odisha

NHRC seeks report on torture of journalist in Kujang

In his petition Mohanty said, during the pandemic in 2020, his stories on alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds by Erasama BDO, were published in Odia dailies.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from Jagatsinghpur SP within four weeks over alleged torture of a journalist in police custody at Kujang. The commission issued the direction on December 15 after taking into cognisance a petition filed by journalist Achyuta Mohanty of Badabuda.  

In his petition Mohanty said, during the pandemic in 2020, his stories on alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds by Erasama BDO, were published in Odia dailies. The journalist had also mentioned Kujang IIC Dilip Kumar Sahoo.

Mohanty stated he was intimated and threatened with dire consequences for filing such stories. He was arrested by Kujang police on April 9 this year. He said he was dragged from his house by 10-12 police personnel and then subjected to tortured in police custody.

“Even as police action violated my fundamental rights under Article 21 and Section 5 of Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, I did not report the matter to higher authorities fearing reprisal,” he said.However, Mohanty said photographs of his arrest have been circulating on social media for the last 6-7 months.

“The photos include those in custody which could be taken only by the police. It is meant to hurt my integrity and infringe upon my Constitutional rights,” the scribe said, adding this prompted him to approach NHRC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC police custody journalist
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp