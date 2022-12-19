Development of Central University of Odisha infra to be taken up on priority: Dharmendra Pradhan

Home States Odisha

The development activities that will be taken up in the university include construction of buildings and introduction of new courses. 

Central University of Odisha

A view of Central University of Odisha in Koraput. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Infrastructure development of Central University of Odisha (CUO) will be taken up on a priority basis, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Sunday. 

Addressing mediapersons in Koraput, Pradhan said the Education Ministry has been reviewing activities of CUO. “I have already discussed the requirements of CUO with vice-chancellor Chakradhar Tripathy in New Delhi. Tripathy, an academician from Odisha, is working hard for the university’s development,” he said. 

The development activities that will be taken up in the university include construction of buildings and introduction of new courses. Earlier on the day, Pradhan was given a rousing welcome by BJP workers led by the party’s district president Sumant Pradhan after his arrival at Koraput. 

Members of Koraput anganwadi workers’ association met the union minister and submitted a memorandum consisting their eight-point charter of demands addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan assured the anganwadi workers of taking up their demands with the prime minister. 

