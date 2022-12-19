Home States Odisha

Prepare knowledge roadmap for 10 years: Union Education Minister to Nabarangpur administration

However, a survey said that most of the drop-out students were found to be highly talented, he added.

Published: 19th December 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pradhan seeking blessings from sadhus of Mahima sect | Express

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR:  Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asked the Nabarangpur administration to draw up a knowledge roadmap for 10 years. Pradhan gave this direction while taking a review of various programmes such as capacity building of teachers in primary and higher education institutions, promotion of skill development and strengthening entrepreneurship capacity of the locals and their employment.

Stating that students of Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Schools are qualifying in JEE advance and NISER tests, the minister said that there is greater scope to make them self-reliant and successful entrepreneurs, if the district carries out knowledge and skills mapping. 

Since Nabarangpur is one of the aspirational districts, the Narendra Modi government  has been giving importance on skilling and achievement of 100 per cent literacy in the district, he said. He praised the use of Israel technology in agriculture by the farmers of the district. Stating that 115 km of road under the Centre’s Bharatmala project linking Raipur with Visakhapatnam goes through Nabarangpur, he said the district has been leading in land acquisition process. On completion of the project, the district will witness rapid socioeconomic development.

