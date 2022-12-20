Home States Odisha

Naveen asks party leaders to serve people ahead of BJD foundation day

In a letter to all party leaders, the chief minister said that office-bearers of state, district, block and urban local bodies, MPs and MLAs will attend the celebrations.

Published: 20th December 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called upon all party leaders and workers to rededicate themselves to the service of people on the occasion of 26th foundation day of the party to be celebrated at Puri.

In a letter to all party leaders, the chief minister said that office-bearers of state, district, block and urban local bodies, MPs and MLAs will attend the celebrations. The event will be celebrated at all Assembly constituencies for a fortnight. 

Stating that people’s faith in the BJD has been proved by continuous victories in all elections and bypolls, he said that the party now has Zilla Parishad presidents in all 30 districts and won 80 per cent seats in urban local body (ULB) polls. “This has given us inspiration to carry forward our service to the people and get more closer to them,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp