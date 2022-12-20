Naveen asks party leaders to serve people ahead of BJD foundation day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called upon all party leaders and workers to rededicate themselves to the service of people on the occasion of 26th foundation day of the party to be celebrated at Puri.

In a letter to all party leaders, the chief minister said that office-bearers of state, district, block and urban local bodies, MPs and MLAs will attend the celebrations. The event will be celebrated at all Assembly constituencies for a fortnight.

Stating that people’s faith in the BJD has been proved by continuous victories in all elections and bypolls, he said that the party now has Zilla Parishad presidents in all 30 districts and won 80 per cent seats in urban local body (ULB) polls. “This has given us inspiration to carry forward our service to the people and get more closer to them,” he said.

