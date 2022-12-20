Odisha to bring new policy for PG doctors’ placement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to introduce a new policy to ensure transparency in placement of PG doctors and fulfilment of their bond conditions.As per the policy, the place of posting of the doctors will be decided through online counselling, which will be done on the basis of their NEET score. Two separate merit lists will be prepared - one for direct candidates and another for in-service candidates.

The initial posting, subsequent deployment in peripheral institutions, doctors going on higher study, defaulters will be maintained in the online portal and all such deployment will be notified in the website. It has been decided to appoint all PG doctors as specialists (broad specialty) or junior consultants (super specialist) against existing vacant posts of senior resident or tutor in government medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs).

While the number of doctors to be deployed in district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and first referral units will be as per load of the institution, junior consultants and pre and para clinical doctors will be posted in medical colleges on need basis.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked Director of Health Services and Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) to decide the discipline and number of doctors needed to be posted in the peripheral health institutions under a medical college.

As per the instruction of the DMET, dean and principals will deploy the PG doctors (excluding the super specialist and pre and para clinical doctors) posted under them in peripheral health institutions tagged to their medical college on rotation basis for a period of six months. A dedicated cell will function in the office of DMET to regulate the management of post PG doctor deployment, database and certification.

The experience certificates of the doctors will be issued by the DMET as per the initial posting order at MCH.Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the state government has initiated various measures to fulfil the vacant posts of doctors and specialists in the periphery hospitals and MCHs. “The new policy will facilitate the process and make it transparent. The counselling for placement of PG doctors will be online instead of physical mode conducted earlier,” she added.of physical mode conducted earlier,” she added.

