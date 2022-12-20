Home States Odisha

Parab fest derails paddy procurement in Koraput

The first mandi was inaugurated at SB Nuagaon in Kotpad block on November 15. But even as the farmers are ready to sell their produce, they are unable to do so at the mandis. 

Published: 20th December 2022

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With officials busy in state-level Parab festival, paddy procurement is yet to gather pace in Koraput district. The district administration had decided to open 104 mandis to procure kharif paddy from around 41,162 farmers through 20 LAMPS, 20 self-help groups and two pani panchayats in the district. 

The first mandi was inaugurated at SB Nuagaon in Kotpad block on November 15. But even as the farmers are ready to sell their produce, they are unable to do so at the mandis. Sources said officials responsible for procurement of paddy at mandis, were engaged in the five-day Parab festival.

“Over five lakh quintal paddy is ready for sale in mandis across the district but the procurement process is yet to take off due to the apathy of officials,” alleged leader of Kotpad Krushak Samaj Skuria Pradhan. 

Convenor of district Krushak Kalyan Manch Narendra Pradhan said it is unfortunate that the entire administration machinery was busy in Parab festival at a time when farmers are finding it tough to sell their produce. “The chief minister should review the paddy procurement process in the district,” he demanded. 

Koraput district civil supplies officer PK Panda said he is aware of farmers’ problems and assured the mandis will start operating in full swing in the next two-three days. The government has set a target to procure around 21.8 lakh quintal paddy in Koraput district this kharif season.

