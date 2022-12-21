Home States Odisha

Apollo Hospitals to run govt’s IPGISSH from March

An agreement was signed between Rourkela Ispat Trust (RIT) and Apollo Hospitals in this regard on Tuesday.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (File photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Leading private healthcare service provider Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will fully take over the operation and maintenance of Ispat Post-Graduate Institute & Super Speciality Hospital (IPGISSH) of SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) from March next year.

An agreement was signed between Rourkela Ispat Trust (RIT) and Apollo Hospitals in this regard on Tuesday. In a statement, the RSP said IPGISSH would be handed over to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) on ‘as is where is’ basis on February 1, 2023. The complete takeover of operation and maintenance (O&M) will commence from March 1. 

Currently, IPGISSH has super-speciality facilities in five disciplines - Cardiology, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Neurology, Neurosurgery and Nephrology. These facilities would also be made available under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). 

The 300-bed state-of-the-art IPGISSH is equipped with unique medical equipment and advanced facilities. It was dedicated to the nation by the then President Ramnath Kovind on March 21 last year. RSP informed that the RIT was constituted for managing the hospital and selecting the O&M partner. AHEL was selected as the O&M partner through bidding process. 

The IPGISSH is all set to provide quality healthcare service at affordable cost to the people of Rourkela and the entire region including neighbouring states. It will provide relief to patients who are being forced to travel around 400 km to avail better treatment, the statement added.

Among others, director in-charge of RSP Atanu Bhowmick and ED (P&A) PK Satapathy were present. AHEL was represented by finance controller R Krishnakumar and senior vice-president K Ravichandran.
On April 1, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to upgrade the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a medical college and super-speciality hospital. After inordinate delay, the RSP in 2018 started construction work of the IPGISSH on IGH campus at a cost of around `295 crore with bulk contribution from the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apollo Hospitals
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp