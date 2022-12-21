Manas Mangaraj seeks better mobile network

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj on Tuesday urged the Centre to take measures to improve mobile connectivity in Odisha. Raising the issue through a special mention in the Upper House, Mangaraj said that mobile connectivity in several parts of Odisha is very low. It is a connection deficit state with 74.38 per cent tele density against the national average of 84.88 per cent.

Stating that Odisha has the highest number of uncovered villages in the country, the BJD MP said the state requires 1,000 mobile towers to provide mobile network connectivity to these villages. Mangaraj urged the Centre to take cognizance of this issue and make efforts to improve connectivity in the state.

