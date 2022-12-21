Home States Odisha

Manas Mangaraj seeks better mobile network

Mangaraj urged the Centre to take cognizance of this issue and make efforts to improve connectivity in the state.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, smart phone

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj on Tuesday urged the Centre to take measures to improve mobile connectivity in Odisha. Raising the issue through a special mention in the Upper House, Mangaraj said that mobile connectivity in several parts of Odisha is very low. It is a connection deficit state with 74.38 per cent tele density against the national average of 84.88 per cent.

Stating that Odisha has the highest number of uncovered villages in the country, the BJD MP said the state requires 1,000 mobile towers to provide mobile network connectivity to these villages. Mangaraj urged the Centre to take cognizance of this issue and make efforts to improve connectivity in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manas Mangaraj
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp