Racing against time, Rourkela ready for Hockey World Cup

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the Men’s Hockey World Cup less than a month away, Rourkela is racing against time to host the sporting spectacle which will bring thousands of international spectators to the Steel City. But is it ready for the mega event in terms of connectivity, infrastructure and accommodation?

If Rourkela is considered the cradle of hockey, the stick game is a way of life for the rural population of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district. Naturally, euphoria for the historic event is growing by the day. But the entire government machinery is facing a mammoth challenge of making the Hockey World Cup (HCW) a grand success.

In terms of direct air connectivity, Rourkela apparently lags behind. The city’s hospitality sector too has limitations in terms of hosting such a huge number of hockey fans.If Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is to be believed, Alliance Air would start 70-seater flight operation from state capital Bhubaneswar to establish the city’s only direct air connectivity. Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra had said players would be flown in chartered flights.

Those in the know of facts said the VSS airport at Jharsuguda remains the most feasible option for both foreign and domestic fliers from the country’s major destinations to reach Rourkela after a drive of two hours. Few sophisticated shuttle buses would be engaged between Rourkela and Jharsuguda for the purpose. Some foreign visitors have also booked accommodations in neighbouring Jharkhand with plans to land at Ranchi airport and drive for four hours to see their favourite teams and players in action at Rourkela.

The newly-constructed world-class Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium with seating capacity of 20,300 will host 20 of the 44 World Cup matches. It has around 250 high-end accommodations for players, support staff and officials. The catering and hospitality services have been entrusted to Tata Group.While the administration has no clue of the expected influx of foreign and domestic hockey fans reaching Rourkela, any instance of overcrowding may leave the authorities with challenges.

Member of Rourkela Hotel and Restaurant Association Shailendra Mohanty said all 61 hotels in the city have combined room capacity of 1,487 while seven plush hotels including the three-star Mayfair account for 412 rooms. “We are committed to provide the best hospitality to visitors during the mega event,” he said.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the administration has made elaborate arrangements for safety and security of visitors and smooth traffic control and information dissemination.Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the state government has made massive preparations for the World Cup to provide best experience to the players, officials and spectators.

Plans so far

Players to be flown in chartered flights

20,300 seating capacity of Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

61 hotels in Rourkela have combined room capacity of 1,487

Seven plush hotels including the three-star Mayfair have 412 rooms

20 of the 44 World Cup matches to be played at Rourkela

