Home States Odisha

Dairy sector to create more jobs: Naveen Patnaik

The chief minister in his message highlighted that with new technologies, products and processes in place, the dairy sector is also attracting young entrepreneurs to set up startups.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: Dairy sector in India is witnessing a big growth and it has the potential to create huge job opportunities in rural areas and provide additional income support to farmers, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the opening ceremony of the two-day Dairy Summit-2022 organised in Balangir district recently.

The chief minister in his message highlighted that with new technologies, products and processes in place, the dairy sector is also attracting young entrepreneurs to set up startups. The state government is also promoting this sector with suitable policies and the summit which has brought in experts, veterinarians, research institutes, dairy farmers and startups to a single platform, will create immense possibilities for the sector in the district as well as the state, he said. 

Balangir collector Chanchal Rana said the conference will be an inspiration for the farmers. He said Balangir district aims to be considered as the first district in the country in the field of milk production in the next five years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Dairy sector
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp