Dairy sector to create more jobs: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: Dairy sector in India is witnessing a big growth and it has the potential to create huge job opportunities in rural areas and provide additional income support to farmers, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the opening ceremony of the two-day Dairy Summit-2022 organised in Balangir district recently.

The chief minister in his message highlighted that with new technologies, products and processes in place, the dairy sector is also attracting young entrepreneurs to set up startups. The state government is also promoting this sector with suitable policies and the summit which has brought in experts, veterinarians, research institutes, dairy farmers and startups to a single platform, will create immense possibilities for the sector in the district as well as the state, he said.

Balangir collector Chanchal Rana said the conference will be an inspiration for the farmers. He said Balangir district aims to be considered as the first district in the country in the field of milk production in the next five years.

