Home States Odisha

Naveen launches 191 projects worth Rs 1,806 crore in Balasore

Distributes Rs 220 crore financial assistance to 5,600 women self-help groups of district

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik presents cheque to members of a SHG at Balasore on Thursday

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched 191 projects worth over Rs 1,806 crore and gave away Rs 220 crore financial assistance to 5,600 women self-help groups (SHGs) during his visit to Balasore on Thursday.

Naveen inaugurated 69 projects worth 374.90 crore which included a railway over bridge at Shobharampur between Nilgiri Road and Balasore railway stations on Kharagpur-Bhadrak section. The chief minister also laid foundation stones of 122 projects which will be taken up at a cost of over Rs 1,431.28 crore. 

Addressing a meeting at Police Line Field here, Naveen exhorted the members of Mission Shakti to become entrepreneurs and take the movement to the next level. Laying emphasis on ‘one panchayat, one product’ initiative, he said, “If one panchayat comes up with a unique product, it will help in facilitating creation of market. Besides, it will also create a unique identity for each panchayat.”    

The CM hoped that women will create a new history in the industrial development of Odisha. He further announced that 60,000 women of the district will be provided Rs 50,000 interest-free loan in next five years.  “Balasore is a leading district in the fields of education, industries, agriculture and infrastructure. The new projects will provide a further push to this development trend of the district,” he added.

Among others, Industries Minister Pratap Deb, his Tourism counterpart Aswini Patra and Balasore MLA Swaroop Das were present. The district administration had put in place elaborate security arrangements for the CM’s visit.

Differently-abled man breaks security cordon
  Balasore: Despite tight security arrangements, a differently-abled man managed to reach near Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vehicle during his visit to the district. He was identified as Mrityunjay Upadhyay of Bhogpur village under Jhinkriya panchayat in Khaira block. Upadhyay said he wanted to meet the CM to apprise him of his plight. “Despite being eligible, I am yet to get housing benefits under various schemes launched by the government. My elderly mother and I have been making several rounds of the local BDO office and the district collectorate for the last several years but to no avail,” he claimed. Later, police personnel deployed for the CM’s security whisked away Upadhyay from the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Balasore
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp