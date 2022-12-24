Home States Odisha

Mystery shrouds death of Russian tourist in Rayagada

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Vladimir Videnov

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A tourist from Russia was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Rayagada town, police said on Friday. He was identified as 62-year-old Vladimir Videnov of Russia. The incident took place on Thursday.

Rayagada Town IIC Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan said the Russian national had travelled to Rayagada from Daringbadi in Kandhamal district on December 21. He was accompanied by a tourist guide, identified as Jitendra Singh.

Videnov and Singh along with three other foreign tourists including a Russian couple checked into Sai International Hotel in the town. While the couple stayed in a separate room, Videnov and the other foreign national chose to stay together. Guide Singh also booked a room for himself.

On Thursday morning, Videnov’s roommate informed the hotel staff that the Russian national was sick. He was immediately rushed to Rayagada district headquarters hospital. However, Videnov was declared brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The IIC said Videnov’s family members have been informed about his death. After their arrival, postmortem would be carried out.
Pradhan informed that the Russian couple tried to leave Rayagada following Videnov’s death.

However, they were brought back for questioning. Similarly, guide Singh is also being interrogated. As part of the probe, a police team visited the foreign tourist’s hotel room. Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances under which Videnov died, the IIC added.

