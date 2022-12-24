Orissa HC directs social audit of food security schemes in state

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued fresh direction to the state government to conduct social audit of entitlements under different schemes for implementation of National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA).As part of adjudication of a PIL seeking intervention for implementation of NFSA, the state government had filed affidavits in pursuance of an order issued on August 23, 2021.

While hearing the petition filed by Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), the affidavits were presented before the court on December 20. On perusal of the affidavits, the court found that the state government had conducted the social audit on the functioning of all fair price shops (FPS) under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in 30 districts during financial year 2021-22.But the August 23, 2021 order had specified that the social audit should not be confined to entitlements under TPDS but include mid-day meal scheme, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Maternity Benefit Programme (MBP) as well as any other scheme for implementation of NFSA.

While fixing March 2, 2023 as next date for consideration of the matter, the bench of the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman directed the state government to undertake proper exercise for conducting social audits strictly in terms of the NFSA and the rules thereunder of all the schemes referred to by the court in its order dated August 23, 2021 and file a compliance affidavit by then.

