Home States Odisha

Orissa HC directs social audit of food security schemes in state

While hearing the petition filed by Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), the affidavits were presented before the court on December 20.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

rice, grains

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued fresh direction to the state government to conduct social audit of entitlements under different schemes for implementation of National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA).As part of adjudication of a PIL seeking intervention for implementation of NFSA, the state government had filed affidavits in pursuance of an order issued on August 23, 2021.

While hearing the petition filed by Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), the affidavits were presented before the court on December 20. On perusal of the affidavits, the court found that the state government had conducted the social audit on the functioning of all fair price shops (FPS) under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in 30 districts during financial year 2021-22.But the August 23, 2021 order had specified that the social audit should not be confined to entitlements under TPDS but include mid-day meal scheme, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Maternity Benefit Programme (MBP) as well as any other scheme for implementation of NFSA.

While fixing March 2, 2023 as next date for consideration of the matter, the bench of the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman directed the state government to undertake proper exercise for conducting social audits strictly in terms of the NFSA and the rules thereunder of all the schemes referred to by the court in its order dated August 23, 2021 and file a compliance affidavit by then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court food security
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp