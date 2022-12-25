Restrictions on registration not applicable to pre-RERA projects: 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The restrictions imposed on registration of sale deed of apartments will not be applicable to projects that have received completion certificate from the competent authority before implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (RERA) Act - 2016 in the state.A clarification to this effect has been issued by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) under Board of Revenue, Odisha.

The IGR in its notice stated the word ‘completed’ in the previous public notice issued on July 14, 2022 refers to a project which has received the completion certificate as defined under section 2-Q of the RERA Act 2016 before May 1, 2017, the date from which the Act came into force in the state, in such form and such terms and conditions as prescribed by the competent authority under Section 2-P of the RERA Act 2016 read with the provisions of the Odisha Development Authorities Act 1982.

“Thus, the restrictions imposed on registration of sale deed of apartments mentioned in the said public notice shall not be applicable to the projects that have received completion certificate from competent authority before commencement of the Real Estate Regulation Act 2016,” the IGR stated.

